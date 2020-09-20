Kindly Myers Flaunts Voluptuous Chest While Pouring Champagne In Her Bath

It is Kindly Myer’s birthday weekend, and she is living it up. The Playboy hottie shared some snapshots on her Instagram page that featured her celebrating with champagne in a milk bath.

Kindly wore a pink Louis Vuitton bikini for the occasion, although only the top of it was visible. She filled out the small, triangle shaped cups with her voluptuous chest, giving her followers plenty of cleavage to admire. She also wore a glitzy tiara to complete her look.

The 35-year-old styled her hair in a bun with a few pieces of her bangs framing her face. She accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace and a belly piercing.

The post was geotagged in Big Sky, Montana, and it consisted of three pictures that captured Kindly sitting in the bathtub filled with milky water and what appeared too be large pieces of gold confetti. The camera caught her from the front as she held a bottle of champagne in one hand and a flute in the other.

In the first snap, Kindly held the full glass up to her lips as she tilted her head back with her eyes closed. She touched the rim of the flute with her tongue while she smiled. With one knee bent and her other leg raised in the water, she teased a look at her wet skin through the water.

The camera caught the Playboy model pouring the bubbly in the glass in the second slide. The liquid was overflowing, spilling down the side of the flute and into the bathwater. Kindly sat with both of her knees raised. The skin on her flat abs and knees was wet, giving the snap a sexy vibe.

Kindly had a bit of fun in the last image. She gazed at the lens with a big smile on her face while she poured the bubbly from her glass into the bath. The posed showed off her ample chest. The camera captured a thick stream of champagne falling in front of her chest, which drew even more attention to her ample cleavage and her taut abs.

In the caption, Kindly left a playful remark and tagged the photographer.

Many of the model’s followers had nothing but good things to say about the sizzling pics.

“Beautiful and lovely. U have a very sweet smile and great assets. Hot n sexy as always,” wrote on Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful and hot,” echoed a second admirer.

“Is there room for me in there,” joked a third fan.

“Woooo you Look fabulos [sic] you SO sexy baby,” a fourth comment read.

This is not the first birthday post Kindly has shared. Earlier in the day, she shared a series of snapshots that saw her modeling a set of skimpy pink lingerie while posing on a bed.