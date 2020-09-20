WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Views Top Superstar As Next Brock Lesnar

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE officials reportedly view Roman Reigns as Brock Lesnar’s replacement now that “The Beast Incarnate” is a free agent.

Meltzer, while discussing Reigns’ upcoming match with Jey Uso for the Universal Championship, noted that Lesnar’s wins are similar to Lesnar’s style of wrestling. However, Reigns could also prove to be a more valuable asset to the promotion due to the fact he’s a full-time superstar.

“The two could probably have a great match since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.”

Reigns’ recent wins have been quick and dominant, and his character marches to the beat of his own drum. He has also been presented as somewhat lazy, as he has arrived late for some of his matches in an effort to take the easiest possible route to victory.

There is a consensus among fans that Lesnar isn’t interested in wrestling due to his limited appearances and alleged lack of effort in his matches. Reigns’ new character boasts similar traits.

The comparisons to Lesnar have only been bolstered through Reigns’ relationship with Paul Heyman. Prior to representing “The Big Dog,” Heyman was Lesnar’s advocate on WWE television. While that partnership hasn’t been officially severed, the manager is focusing his attention on Reigns for now.

However, Heyman recently claimed that fans can expect a different dynamic to the one he has with “The Beast Incarnate.” Reigns rescued him from obscurity, but the pair reportedly aren’t friends.

With Lesnar out of the equation, at least for now, Reigns has been pushed as the company’s top star. He returned at SummerSlam following a hiatus and reclaimed the Universal Championship at Payback one week later.

“The Big Dog” has been depicted as a heel since then, which shocked fans. He was pushed as the company’s top babyface for years, only for the Universe to respond to him in a polarizing manner. The belief backstage is that pushing the superstar as heel will eventually lead to him being embraced by audience members who want edgier characters.

As of this writing, there’s no telling what Lesnar’s future plans are. He has been linked with moves to AEW, UFC and Bellator, though most pundits expect him to re-sign with Vince McMahon’s promotion when the time is right.