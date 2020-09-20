Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Barely-There Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 848,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a barely-there white mini dress. The look was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and Tarsha tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first snap, her body was angled to the side, and she had her pert posterior resting against a railing bordering a walkway area. The photo was taken at Hamilton Island in Australia, as the geotag indicated, and it was completely dark outside. Tarsha’s figure was illuminated, and her bronzed skin glowed under the lighting.

The garment she wore was strapless, and the look showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. It also offered a few peeks of skin on her torso. The figure-hugging fit accentuated her hourglass figure, as the fabric stretched over her curves before ending just a few inches down her thighs.

She added a few accessories to finish the look, including some sexy strappy sandals and large embellished hoop earrings. Her long locks were pulled up into a bun atop her head, and a few strands that were curled to add texture framed her stunning features.

For the second shot, Tarsha turned so that she was facing the camera, and showed off all the details of the dress. Two silver rings were positioned on her torso, one directly between her breasts and the other on her upper stomach. The rings connected strips of white fabric, and the cut of the outfit showcased a bit of extra skin.

She seemed to be tugging gently at the top portion of the look as she gazed off into the distance. A hint of tan lines could be seen on her bronzed body, and her curves looked incredible in the bodycon ensemble.

Tarsha’s fans absolutely loved her share, and the post received over 13,000 likes within three hours, as well as 134 comments from her eager audience.

“Obsessed with you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That tan is everything,” another follower added.

“The next Marilyn Monroe,” a third fan remarked.

“How do you take such good photos with flash? Please tell,” another follower commented, impressed by Tarsha’s night time images.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha tantalized her audience with another sizzling snap taken on Hamilton Island. For that post, she rocked a skimpy turquoise bikini that left little to the imagination and posed poolside. Her long locks were damp and slicked back away from her flawless features before tumbling down her shoulder and back.