Salma Hayek, 54, Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Topless Throwback Snap Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Salma Hayek’s is celebrating her daughter’s jump into the teenage years by recalling the time just before she was born.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself topless and showing off what was a large baby bump. The pregnant Hayek stood to the side facing away from the camera, with her arms crossed over her chest. Wearing a white skirt that matched the bright white windows behind her, the actress had flowing dark hair and a serious expression on her face.

In the caption for the throwback post, Hayek told her 15.9 million followers that she was thinking back to the “tiny baby” that grew inside of her, who is now becoming a teenager. Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, born in 2007, will turn 13 on Monday, September 21.

The revealing picture attracted some viral interest, racking up more than 200,000 likes in less than an hour. Thousands of comments from fans wishing the almost 13-year-old well also poured in. Many agreed with the sentiment Hayek shared in her caption about how quickly the years go by.

“I know time goes very fast,” a fan wrote, adding a series of praying emoji.

Hayek got some love from around the world, with many fans leaving messages in Spanish offering happy birthday greetings and congratulations on the family milestone. The Mexican-American actress gave a nod to her international fans by writing her caption in both English and Spanish.

Hayek has spoken often about how having a child changed her life and the importance of maintaining a strong bond with her daughter, despite her busy schedule. In a 2015 interview with Allure magazine, she explained that her personal ambitions went on the back burner for a while after Valentina’s birth, though her husband eventually convinced Hayek that he did not want to be “deprived” of her work and that she should find balance.

“And then he said something so beautiful. ‘I don’t want to be deprived of your work. I want to watch it, too. And the world has not seen the best of you yet. So you cannot stop until some of that is put out,'” she shared.

As Hayek’s Instagram feed shows, she has found a way to balance her career and home life. She gives followers a glimpse of the work she’s doing either through acting projects or photo shoots, but mixes in some personal bits of family life like the baby bump picture shared this weekend.