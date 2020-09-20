Hilde Osland Rocks A Pink Off-The-Shoulder Sweater & Other Looks In Her ‘Fave Colour’ In Throwback Post

Hilde Osland had a pink moment in her most recent Instagram upload. The model returned to her account on Sunday with a massive, multi-slide post that saw her rocking her “fave colour” in a variety of ensembles, some of which saw her showing some serious skin.

The Norwegian hottie nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of nine throwback photos that added some serious heat to her page. The series kicked off with a shot of Hilde sitting on a log swing and tilting her head slightly to the side while flashing a huge smile to the camera in front of her. She wore a casual outfit in the shot that included a pink off-the-shoulder sweater. It clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her voluptuous chest and trim waist, while its wide neckline offered a peek at her toned shoulders.

Hilde teamed the sweater with a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes that perfectly suited her killer curves. The bottoms featured an edgy, distressed detail along its hemline, which just barely grazed to the top of her sculpted thighs. The piece also featured a high-rise waistband that accentuated her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The blond bombshell cranked up the heat even more with the second slide of her post. The image was taken on a gorgeous beach, where Hilde was seen sitting in profile to the camera in the soft white sand. She sported a sexy one-piece swimsuit with a unique, two-toned color scheme that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky cut that exposed the model’s pert derriere nearly in its entirety. It also had an open-back design that exposed even more of her perfectly bronzed physique.

Hilde wowed her 3.7 million followers with several other revealing throughout the upload, all of which centered around the color theme of the upload. One image saw her rocking a pair of cheeky panties with a knotted crop top, while another captured her in a flirty floral bikini. She also sported a few activewear looks in the bright hue.

Fans wasted no time in showing Hilde some love for photo compilation. It has amassed more than 20,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Simply the most beautiful. You look fantastic…I wish you a happy Sunday,” one person wrote.

“You are such a stunning beauty,” praised another fan.

“You look fabulous in pink!! What a gorgeous, lovely lady!!” a third follower gushed.

“You look beautiful in any colour,” added a fourth admirer.

Hilde thrills her followers with stunning snaps on nearly a daily basis. Last Sunday, the model debuted her “fresh hair” while flashing her ample assets in an itty-bitty white crop top and denim jacket. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 86,000 likes and 935 comments to date.