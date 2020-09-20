WWE News: Ronda Rousey Takes Major Shot At Superstar In Latest Live Stream

Ronda Rousey continues to tease her WWE comeback. In a recent live stream on her Facebook page, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” took shots at her old rival Becky Lynch, and her comments didn’t align with the company’s current PG image.

As quoted by Cageside Seats, Rousey’s comments were a reaction to Lynch having the same rating as her in the WWE 2K Battlegrounds game. The former MMA star then made some jokes about Lynch’s private area and love life, inspired by the fact that the wrestlers in the game are boxed until they’re purchased and subsequently unlocked.

“I’m gonna leave Becky Lynch’s box alone because I ain’t into that fire crotch s***, you know what I mean? [laughs] I don’t want no ginger box [laughs]. Nobody does – except for maybe Seth Rollins, you know. That’s his thing.”

Lynch and Rollins are a couple in real life. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple is expecting their first child together, and that’s likely to keep Lynch out of action until 2021.

Coincidentally, there have been reports of Rousey potentially returning for next year’s WrestleMania. Given that the pair have a longstanding rivalry in the world of sports entertainment, it’s possible that they could restart it in time for the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Rousey’s trash storyline likely won’t inspire a storyline, but it suggested there is still some bad blood between both superstars that could result in something more substantial down the line.

Rousey mentioning Rollins seemed like the former’s way of trying to provide a reaction from her storyline nemesis. It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve exchanged words on social media.

There is some unfinished business between both performers as well. Lynch beat Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship — in a Triple Threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair — at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch also recently claimed that Rousey isn’t cut out for WWE due to the demands of the job. However, “The Man” also made sure to let Rousey know that she’s still willing to fight her if she ever returns to the promotion.

Rousey’s recent activity suggests that she’s preparing for an in-ring comeback. Earlier this week, she teased a future rematch with Natalya after their bout from 2018 was shared on the company’s Twitter account.

The former UFC fighter has also been spotted training in the ring with a Hall of Famer’s daughter and some other known performers in recent weeks. Perhaps fans will see her back in the squared circle before WrestleMania 37.