Tahlia Skaines Goes Full Bombshell In A Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini While Sitting On A Boat

Tahlia Skaines enjoyed a relaxing boat ride this weekend, where she looked hotter than ever in yet another one of her itty-bitty bikinis. The model took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a few snaps from her time out on the water that have earned nothing but love from fans since going live.

Two photos were included in the September 20 addition to Tahlia’s feed, which a geotag indicated were taken in Hook Island. She was seen sitting on the edge of a large boat, stretching both hands out to grasp the edge of its leather cushion to keep her balance during the bumpy ride. She turned her head to the side to take in the gorgeous scene around her as the wind whipped her gorgeous platinum locks messily around her shoulders.

Of course, Tahlia was dressed to impress for the outing in a barely there bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She slipped into a sexy two-piece from VDM The Label that boasted a trendy pink, blue, and purple tie-dye pattern. The bold color scheme alone was likely enough to turn a few heads, though it was the swimwear’s revealing design that truly seemed to stun her thousands of followers.

Tahlia went full bombshell as she rocked a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that left her ample cleavage and sideboob on display as she worked the camera. It had minuscule triangle cups that scrunched along its stringy band, which was wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. Fans were also treated to a peek at the model’s toned arms thanks to the garment’s thin shoulder straps.

Tahlia’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and lean legs well on display for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes to her flat midsection and abs.

The blond beauty added a stack of beaded bracelets to her boat day ensemble, as well as a pair of dangling earrings that spelled out the word “love.” She also had a pair of tortoise sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Fans were certainly impressed by the skin baring snaps, awarding them more than 8,000 likes within just two hours of going live. An additional 90-plus notes filled the comments section as well, many with compliments for Tahlia.

“You’re an actually queen,” one person wrote.

“What a 10,” quipped another fan.

“Wow so hot,” a third follower remarked.

“Just divine,” praised a fourth admirer.

Tahlia is hardly shy about showing off her figure on social media. Earlier this month, the model did so again when she shared a series of snaps that saw her leaving little to the imagination in a set of mint green lingerie. That look proved to be another major hit, amassing over 11,000 likes and 158 comments to date.