‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Stuns In Strapless Wedding Gown As She Reveals Just How Much She Misses Husband Val

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro misses waking up next to her man as they continue to live apart due to the show's COVID-19 rules.

Dancing With theStars pro dancer Jenna Johnson stunned in a jaw-dropping wedding gown as she reflected on past romantic days with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the gorgeous DWTS dancer posted a throwback of a glam photoshoot she posed for with Val last year. In the pic, Jenna was wearing a stunning strapless white gown with a ruffled train as she gazed lovingly into her tuxedo-wearing husband’s eyes while they stood hand in hand in front of a white, antique car. Jenna also wore an embellished headpiece as she posed perched for a kiss inches from her man in the black and white photo.

In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, Jenna wrote that she wished she could be as close to Val now as she is in the photo so she could smell his “morning breath.” She added that she’ll just stare at the throwback pic for now.

While Jenna’s line about Val pre-toothbrush is not the most romantic sentiment, it’s a touching one for the DWTS couple because they are currently being forced to live apart as they compete on the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition as part of the show’s coronavirus safety protocols.

In the comments section to the post, fans and celebrity friends reacted to Jenna’s sweet memory of her husband of one year.

Val replied with a heart emoji, as did fellow Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Gleb Savchenko, and Daniel Karagach.

“Haha love a good morning breath situation,” wrote her sister-in-law and fellow DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd.

“Stunning picture ‼️ But the wanting [to] smell his morning breath…. that’s weird and true love,” another added.

“So sad they make you all stay apart. Crazy. Beautiful photo,” another fan wrote.

Last week, Jenna said she missed her “Val snuggles” while living apart from her man during this unprecedented season of Dancing With the Stars.

Fans know that Jenna’s gorgeous throwback pic was part of a bridal fashion photoshoot she shot with Val at the Pierre Hotel in New York City for Sophisticated Weddings magazine last year, according to Just Jared. The stunning spread was shot by Susan Stripling Photography shortly after the couple’s real-life wedding, and it included a shot of the bride posing solo in front of a window in a hotel suite as well as the newly married couple lounging in bed eating a tiered wedding cake.