Shay Mitchell Posts Dreamy Beach Snap With Boyfriend Matte Babel & Baby Daughter Atlas: ‘Mi Familia’

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram on Saturday to share a dreamy beach photo of her family of three. The Pretty Little Liars actor posed with her boyfriend Matte Babel and adorable baby daughter Atlas Noa for the perfect snap of “mi familia.”

The TV star wore a floaty white dress that perfectly encompassed the ethereal vibe for the beachy shot. The sleeveless garment featured delicate lace detailing on the shoulders and a knee-length white skirt. Shay sported a wide-brimmed beach hat for the photo, and had left her waist-length dark hair loose and straight. She finished the look off with a simple gold necklace.

Shay’s boyfriend Matte went shirtless for the photoshoot, and wore khaki and green board shorts in a camouflage print. He cradled his little daughter in the nook of his right arm as both he and Shay turned to the infant and kissed her on either cheek. Shay rested her hand on her beau’s bicep as she posed with her eyes closed in the sweet family snap.

The photo’s dramatic backdrop featured the foamy waves of the ocean, as the choppy water crashed against a number of small rocks in the shallows. The proud parents stood on the wet sand in the surf, and a blue sky peppered with thin clouds was visible in the background, which had been partially blurred out.

A number of Shay’s 28.7 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable family portrait.

“Such a beautiful family! Our favorite family!,” wrote one follower, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“This family is so beautiful,” noted a second fan of the image.

“The most beautiful family I saw today,” commented a third admirer, alongside a star emoji.

Some commenters were particularly excited that Shay had written the caption in Spanish.

“OMG IN SPANISH SKDNDJDB,” wrote one.

“Aww in spanish,” contributed another.

This is not the first time the mother-of-one has rocked a white dress on her social media channels. As The Inquisitr reported, in August the actor uploaded a high-fashion snap of herself in an attention-grabbing dress of the same color to her Instagram page. Shay was glammed up to the max in the four images from the shoot, which appeared to have been taken at her home, as she wore the ultra-short piece with a deep V neckline. The sizzling cut of the garment showed off the actor’s enviable figure to perfection, while its puffball sleeves added a serious helping of drama to the shots.