Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Black Bikini In Sultry Black-And-White Boat Snap

Nicole Thorne brought the heat with her most recent Instagram upload. The Aussie hottie returned to her account on Sunday with another jaw-dropping snap in which she showcased her flawless bikini body while out on a boat.

The image was snapped in Whitsundays, per the geotag, where Nicole was seen posing on the deck of a large yacht that was sailing through the water. She stood on one foot, propping herself up on her tippy toes while bending her other leg at the knee and arching her back ever so slightly. She stretched one of her toned arms above her to grasp a long rope to help keep her balance and used the other hand to shade her eyes from the sun. A black-and-white filter was placed over the image, giving it a sultry vibe.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Nicole’s certainly did not disappoint. The model opted to show off her lean physique in a classic black two-piece that left little to the imagination, treating her fans to a full-look at her killer curves.

The bikini included a halter-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its strappy, double band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It also had a plunging neckline and minuscule cups that exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the camera. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Nicole also sported a pair of solid black bikini bottoms that were equally as risque. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her curvy hips and derriere, as well as her sculpted legs in their entirety. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her taut stomach and abs.

Nicole left her dark locks down for the stunning photoshoot. They appeared slightly damp, as if she had gone for a dip in the water prior to the moment being capture, and blew messily around her back in the ocean breeze.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower Nicole’s latest social media post with comments and compliments.

“You are so dreamy wow,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely epic shot! Awesome in b&w,” remarked another fan.

“You look stunning babe,” a third follower quipped.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” praised another fan.

The upload has also amassed over 4,000 likes since going live to her feed.