Maria Menounos Wears Skin-Tight Leopard-Print Leggings While Out Sunflower Picking

Maria Menounos enjoyed a fun outing on Saturday.

Maria Menounos spent her Saturday afternoon doing something that she has never done before. The brunette beauty told her 932,000 Instagram followers that she went sunflower picking for the first time ever and the pictures that she shared showed off her fit physique while doing it.

Maria looked relaxed and carefree wearing a pair of neon green leggings that featured a mesmerizing leopard print. In the first of the three photos that she posted, she was stooping down as she posed with her hand holding onto one of the beautiful yellow flowers. The leggings seemed to stretch quite nicely hugging her toned thighs and molding over her booty. The bottoms were skin-tight all the way down to her ankles. She had them tucked into her snazzy black and white sneakers that had a strap across the top.

The 42-year-old television personality combined the pants with a black sweatshirt that went just below the waistband of the pants. The shirt had a couple of unique features added to to it. The sleeves were puffy on the top half and then narrowed at the elbow down to her wrists. It also appeared to have a matching scarf attached at the shoulders on each side as the fringed ends hung down to her thighs. Maria completed her flower picking outfit with a black baseball cap and a pair of square-framed sunglasses. She left her brown locks flowing loosely around her shoulders.

The second snapshot had Maria happily standing in the middle of the sunflowers. There was a huge field of them just waiting for her to choose the perfect ones to take home. She appeared to be contemplating which beauties that she wanted snip as she stood there staring at them with a pair of pruning shears in her hand. It was a sunny day with the blue sky above her and trees surrounding the flowery field in the background.

Her followers seemed to be fascinated by the sunflowers, as well as her brightly-colored leggings. They were quick to let her know how amazing she looked.

“Always knew you were a sunflower,” one fan told her.

“You are ALWAYS a beautiful breath of fresh positive air,” complimented a second Instagram follower.

“So beautiful Maria,” replied a third admirer.

As seen in previous Instagram shares, Maria loves to be outdoors. Last month she shared another outdoorsy pic when she picked her favorite vegetables from her garden. She had a basket of the goodies sitting next to her as she showed off her amazing legs in green printed shorts.