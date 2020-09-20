Khloe Kardashian Showcases Lean Figure in Sports Bra and Skintight Pants: ‘Get off my bacckkk ‘

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her trim and toned figure in a formfitting outfit that displayed plenty of skin. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in the middle of two of her pals, and captioned the image “get off my bacckkk,” which she implied was some sort of in-joke.

The reality TV personality wore a tight white sports bra for the chic snap, which featured two thick shoulder straps and sunk into a deep V to allow fans to glimpse her cleavage. The minimalist garment crossed over Khloe’s chest, and contrasted with her dark tan. She teamed the bra with skintight white pants, which hugged her famously curvy hips and showed off her lean pins. The trousers featured edgy lace-up detailing, as a white string crisscrossed up the front to tie at her waist. A matching puffer jacket completed the look, although Khloe did not seem to need the warmth it could provide as she had shrugged it off her shoulders. The look appeared designed to perfectly display the fitness enthusiast’s ultra-toned abs and flat stomach.

Khloe wore her brown-blond hair scraped back from a center parting into one long braid for the photo. She showed off the eye-catching ‘do as she held onto the end of the braid with her left hand and pulled it outwards. She finished off the ensemble with two large hoop earrings.

The Good American founder gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face, as she posed with her left leg crossed over her right. Also in the image were make-up artist Ash K Holm, and hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who re-posed the shot and described the trio as “glam fam.” He also revealed on Instagram that the shot was taken on the set of a Good American photoshoot.

A number of Khloe’s 121 million fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap.

“KHLOÉ!!!!!! GET OFF OUR THROATS!! JESUS! waist, hair, tan, face on point,” wrote one, alongside a number of heart-eye emoji.

“Looking beautiful as ever babes,” commented another follower.

“How are yous all so pretty,” contributed a third admirer, who added two heart-eye emoji to their words.

Khloe’s post came after her sister Kim Kardashian shared a 2006 throwback to Instagram, which emphasized just how much the three Kardashian sisters had changed in the years since. As The Inquisitr reported, in a post captioned “Trifecta 2006,” Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian could be seen posing in bikinis and oversized sunglasses as they sunbathed on a boat trip.