Ed Asner Recalls His Famous ‘I Hate Spunk’ Line As He Marks 50th Anniversary Of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’

The actor said he still embraces the iconic line from the show's pilot five decades ago.

Ed Asner marked the 50th anniversary of The Mary Tyler Moore Show by looking back at his most famous line from the series.

Fifty years after the classic comedy’s September 18, 1970 debut, Asner, who played newsroom boss Lou Grant on the show for seven seasons, shared a photo montage to commemorate the occasion.

In the tweet, the 90-year-old actor shared four photos from the groundbreaking 1970s series, including two group pics of the cast and a still from the memorable premiere episode titled “Love Is All Around,” in which his character told his new associate newsroom producer Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) that she was too spunky and he didn’t like it. Mr. Grant would later come around after hiring the young producer during an interview that included inappropriate questions about her religion and marital status.

In the caption to the post, Asner recalled that 50 years ago he was “fortunate” enough to utter the iconic ” I hate spunk” line to his co-star. The actor added that five decades later he still embraces the words for what they represent.

50 years ago this very day I was fortunate enough to speak the words “I hate spunk”. I have heard them repeated back to me thousands of times. I have always embraced them. They represent love, friendship, success, fulfilled dreams and so much more. #mtmshow50 #loveisallaround pic.twitter.com/sZg58loMGJ — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 19, 2020

In the comments section to Asner’s post, longtime fans thanked him for the television series that normalized being a “working girl.”

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick, who was thick in the role as Marcia Brady at the time the show originally aired, wrote that every time she heard Asner say his famous line it filled her with joy and that she always tried to anticipate when he would say it next.

“I adored the relationship Lou and Mary had! One of the greatest ever on TV! Thank you #mtmshow for 50 years of happiness and friendships,” McCormick wrote.

Actor Michael McKean, who also enjoyed 1970s TV fame as Lenny on Laverne and Shirley, wrote that he loved Asner and the whole “splendid bunch” from the iconic sitcom.

Other fans credited both the writers and the cast’s delivery on the Emmy-winning comedy that ended its run on with a group hug on March 19, 1977.

After Moore’s death in 2017, Asner told Us Today that his late co-star was just as spunky as her TV alter ego.

“She had spunk,” Asner said of Moore. “I loved her. The world loved her — and it should have. She was an inspiration to women and she was a good example as a human being.”

In addition to Asner and Moore, the classic sitcom starred Valerie Harper, Gavin MacLeod, Ted Knight, Betty White, Cloris Leachman, and Georgia Engel.