Jade Grobler Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Body-Hugging Black Dress

On September 20, Jade Grobler uploaded a sexy update to her Instagram page that stunned her 1 million followers. The blond bombshell looked phenomenal in a body-hugging black dress, which showcased her enviable physique and ample cleavage.

In the new upload, Jade sported a skintight dress that was made of faux leather. Notably, the piece shined whenever it got hit with light. The garment showcased her hourglass figure. Its snug fit barely handled her voluptuous chest, and the plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage. Many of her fans raved about the view, and a lot of them expressed their thoughts in the comments. The transparent straps clung to her shoulders for support, accentuating her slim arms.

The outfit had a ruched look that it appeared like the whole clothing hugged her body like a glove. The length of the piece was cut so short that it showcased her lean thighs and legs. She completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of black heeled sandals.

In the first photo, Jade was photographed standing in a fancy-looking living room. She positioned her left foot forward as she popped her hip to the side. The influencer crossed her hands over her sling bag as she glanced into the lens with a big smile on her face. The sunlight that entered the room illuminated her sun-kissed skin and incredibly toned body.

The second pic featured Jade flaunting her backside to the camera. She stood with one knee bent and looked over her shoulder to face the photographer and offered a sweet smile.

Jade wore her blond locks in a center part and styled straight. She let the long strands cascade over her shoulders and down her back. The babe wore her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant and a string bracelet.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about feeling awkward whenever she wears something fancy. As avid followers of the model know that the babe loves wearing bikinis and other casual outfits.

Social media supporters couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. They showed their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 20,900 times in less than a day after it was shared on her feed. Her followers also flocked to the comments section leaving over 360 messages with mostly compliments and praises.

“You look amazing when you dress-up. Maybe do it often? But you look great in everything you wear,” a fan wrote.

“Everything about this picture is flawless,” gushed another admirer, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is unfair to other women. You make the 10/10 girls look feral. You’re positively 100/10,” a third Instagram user added.