Addison Rae Easterling Shows Off Insane Figure In An Itty-Bitty Bikini On The Beach

TikTok icon Addison Rae Easterling took to social media over the weekend. She showed off her insane figure with a sizzling Instagram share that sparked a frenzy among her 28 million followers.

The 19-year-old seemingly referenced the upbeat Frank Ocean song, “Golden Girl” and quoted the first lyric of the tune. Addison also tagged fellow TikTok star Cooper Noriega in the snap because he was also chilling on the sand next to her. He rocked a pair of turquoise shorts and flaunted his rock-hard abs, much to the delight of his admirers.

The influencer wore an itty-bitty bikini that allowed her to show off her sun-kissed skin. The colorful string bikini tied in the front and exposed her bronzed cleavage. The straps fit snugly over her shoulders and revealed her glowing décolletage. She teamed the top with its matching bottoms. The bright thong tied at the sides and showcased her curvy hips and toned thighs. She also put her sexy midriff on display and flaunted her strong abs and tiny waist.

Addison kept her accessories simple and appropriate for a day at the beach. She wore a white baseball cap, a pair of hoop earrings, and a bead necklace around her neck. Her long brown hair was damp and tumbled down her back in tousled disarray.

The photo showed Addison enjoying a hot day at the beach. In the background, Cooper also smiled at the camera, while two ladies took shelter beneath a red umbrella. Beachgoers frolicked in the ocean and walked on the sand at the foot of a distant mountain.

As for Addison, she playfully posed by sitting with her hands splayed behind her. She leaned back, scrunched up her eyes, and pulled her tongue at the lens for a funny pose.

Her fan base immediately responded to the offering and voiced their opinions in the comments section. This particular image has already racked up a staggering 3.2 million views.

“OMG, your body is goals,” one fan raved.

Another mentioned Cooper’s presence in her snap.

“I love how Cooper is friends with everyone. It makes me happy,” they said.

“Will be obsessed with you forever,” a devotee declared.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about how much Addison means to them.

“I realize how much I love you because even looking at your photos is good for me. If one of you loses faith in yourself, I will be here on the other side and I will never leave you alone. You can always steal a smile from me, always. Everyone has a strong side, mine is you. Remember you can be on the other side of the world, but if you are smiling I will be too! Love you,” they gushed before adding a heart emoji.

It appears as if the megastar is enjoying the last of the warm weather as she has been posting a spate of swimsuit pics. The Inquisitr recently reported that Addison took to Instagram on Friday afternoon wearing an orange bikini.