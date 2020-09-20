Doina Barbaneagra Looks Phenomenal In A Tiny Black Dress

Doina Barbaneagra gave her 714,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Saturday, September 19, when she shared a smoking-hot new update. The brunette bombshell looked nothing short of gorgeous in a chic black dress, which showcased her hourglass figure and ample cleavage.

In the new upload, Doina sported a body-hugging dress that showcased her bodacious curves. The tight fit of the garment barely handled her shapely bust. As a result, the neckline sat low on her chest and exposed a striking amount of her cleavage. The view delighted many of her fans, and most of them expressed their thoughts in the comments. The straps helped highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

The upper part of the outfit was similar to that of a corset, and the bottom part of the piece was cut so short. The base looked like it would ride up her thighs if she moved in certain ways. The dark color of her attire complimented her flawlessly tanned skin.

In the first photo, Doina was snapped standing on a flight of stairs in her sexy ensemble. She positioned her left foot forward as she tilted her head to the side while holding her bag with her right hand. The babe tossed most of her locks to one of her shoulders and gave the photographer a sweet smile.

The second pic featured Doina still flaunting her body in the stairs in a similar stance. This time, she raised one hand to her face as she gazed directly into the lens with a serious expression. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Vienna, Austria.

For the occasion, she left her hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls. In the two snaps, she let the long strands hung over one shoulder, grazing her decolletage. Doina opted for a gold choker-style necklace and a ring as her accessories for the day.

She wrote a short caption where she also revealed that her dress was from Oh Polly, tagging the brand in both the post and the picture.

The latest share has been liked more than 13,200 times. It also received more than 210 comments in less than a day. A lot of her online supporters dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless admirers gushed over her hourglass figure and assets, while several others decided that a string of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“No words, just amazing,” wrote an admirer.

“Wow! Gorgeous. Stunning. Exquisite beauty,” added another fan.

“Your style is elegant, and your beauty is breathtaking. You are one-of-a-kind,” a third social media user commented.