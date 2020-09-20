Vicky Aisha Goes Topless, Flashes Major Sideboob & Ample Booty While Covering Her Bare Chest With A Cowboy Hat

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha put a sexy spin on the cowgirl look in her latest Instagram update, sharing a sizzling new photo that saw her wearing nothing but cowboy boots and impossibly tiny booty shorts. Her outfit also included a cowboy hat, which the topless beauty used to cover her bare chest as she turned her side to the camera.

Vicky was out in a field, seemingly admiring the scenery as she gazed into the distance. The stunner flaunted her bountiful curves while posing with her legs parted, the mid-profile angle offering a great view of her voluptuous thighs and slender calves. Likewise, her supple back and trim midriff were also on display. However, what the photo truly spotlighted was her bodacious derrière, which the barely-there shorts perfectly showcased.

The garment was fashioned out of a malleable fabric that visually resembled denim but had nothing of its rigidity. The item was incredibly high cut, sporting a minuscule back that nearly completely exposed her peachy buns. Its dark, indigo color looked flattering against her fair skin, calling attention to her glowing tan.

The shorts were cinched with a brown leather belt, accentuating her waist. The piece matched her boots and hat, and was adorned with a tiny bull skull complete with horns on the back.

Although Vicky’s famously abundant chest was not visible due to the angle of the shot, the sizzling blonde showed some major sideboob in the tantalizing pose. The headgear could only cover so much of her buxom assets, leading one follower to comment, “You might need an extra hat.”

Her impressive tattoo collection was also put on show for her audience to admire, particularly her sleeve tat and the ink on her hip and thigh. Vicky also teased a glimpse of her underboob tattoo, which further drew the eye to her toned midsection.

The Aussie hottie gave off sultry vibes as she grabbed a handful of her golden hair. Her long tresses looked tousled and windswept, giving her more sex appeal.

The landscape comprised of luxurious shrubbery, tall grass that nearly grazed the top of her boots, and a thicket of trees stretching in the far background. Vicky had shared several photos of the same location throughout the week, revealing that she owned the land and was planning to build a house there.

“Standing here looking at what’s going to be the view from my house and I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming!” she wrote in a post shared Wednesday, which showed the model posing with her dog. You can see the photo here.

Her latest upload stirred a lot of excitement among her eager fans, reeling in more than 35,600 likes and 370 comments. In her caption, Vicky wished followers a “great” weekend, noting that the steamy shot was illustrative of how she was spending the end of the week.

“How lovely [you look] in these photos, you perfectly convey the atmosphere of this place,” commented one Instagrammer.

“I absolutely love every one of your posts! You are so incredibly beautiful! Wishing you the best with your new property and prospects! You are [fire]!!” penned another devotee.

“Hope you have an amazing weekend as well beautiful congratulations on your future home you’re building,” chimed in a third person, leaving a pair of hearts.