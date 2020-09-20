Andreane Chamberland Poses In A Pair Of Purple Lace Panties With A Baseball Bat

Canadian smokeshow Andreane Chamberland went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she gave her followers some advice about their Halloween costumes in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy black tank top. The garment featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of purple lace panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck and a baseball bat covered in fake black barbed wire, which she held in her hand.

In the first photo, Andreane posed sitting on a white plastic chair with her legs apart. She had one hand near her midsection as the other ran her fingers through her hair.

The second shot was nearly identical as she arched her back and gave a steamy stare into the camera. In the background of the pics, a bed made up with white blankets could be seen. A dreamcatcher and a string of lights were also visible.

Andreane’s 540,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap by clicking the like button more than 5,300 times within the first ten hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 messages about the pic during that time.

“I’d like to see you come trick or treating to my house baby,” one follower declared.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and look very amazing in purple and hope u are having a good weekend,” another wrote.

“Bet u have a beautiful swing,” a third user gushed.

“God almighty, so wonderful and very elegant. Happy Saturday,” a fourth person said in the comments.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops in her uploads.

