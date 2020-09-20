Beyonce Shows Off Her Oiled Up Legs In Tiny Black Skirt & Bright Pink Heels

Beyonce showed off her sexy side in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The singer looked stunning as she flaunted her oiled up legs in a racy ensemble.

In the sultry shot, Beyonce looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny black miniskirt. The garment fit snugly around her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs in the process.

She teamed the skirt with a matching black cropped cardigan sweater. The top boasted long sleeves and large buttons down the front. It clung to her chest and gave fans a small peek at her flat tummy.

The superstar accessorized the style with a pair of sparkly sunglasses and a pair of matching large hoop earrings. She also rocked an eye-catching necklace and a bracelet around her ankle. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink heels.

Beyonce sat on a couch for the shot. She slumped down low on the piece of furniture and crossed her legs. She had one hand wrapped around her midsection while the other was placed on the arm of the couch. She added a sultry expression on her face as well.

She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Beyonce’s over 154 million followers went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 1.4 million times within the first three hours after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 20,000 remarks about the pic during that time.

“The queen has blessed our timelines,” one follower wrote.

“Sometimes my eyebrows don’t rise high enough!!!!” stated another.

“Love seeing you on my timeline,” a third social media user gushed.

“I can not deal wit u. It’s like you’re tryin to kill us all with this picture. Seriously stunning you perfect angel of a woman. Slay all day honey,” a fourth comment read.

The singer doesn’t seem to be shy about flaunting her fit figure. She’s often seen on social media rocking racy ensembles such as tight dresses, plunging tops, and teeny shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beyonce recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she opted to rock skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts gave fans a look at her incredible bod as she carried her daughter Rumi around in The Hamptons. She also reportedly added a button-up shirt that she left undone at the top to flaunt her cleavage.