Devon Windsor Models A Black Bikini Underneath A Cut-Out Dress

Devon Windsor stunned the followers on her Devon Windsor Swim Instagram account with the latest upload to the social media platform. The page, which supports her swimwear collection, featured the Victoria’s Secret model clad in a flimsy black dress that showed off the skimpy bikini underneath.

The supermodel stood tall in the photo, which was taken from a lower angle. Brilliant blue skies shined brightly above her head, peppered with fluffy, white clouds. A palm tree swayed behind her in the breeze. Devon posed in front of cream-colored architecture, which included a statue of an animal. In the foreground of the picture was a long, draped chain and beach grass.

Devon looked off to the side, staring into the distance. Her mouth was slightly ajar, and fans could just about make out her pearly white teeth. She bent one arm at the elbow, her hand at her temple. Her fingers brushed her hair back behind one ear. Her other arm fell by her side, holding a purse with a black, round handle.

The sheer frock featured a plunging neckline that reached all the way to her midriff. The garment boasted buttons down the length of the gown. Two triangular cut-outs exposed her sun-kissed skin on either side of her stomach. As the dress slid down her body further, it sported a thigh-high slit that showed off her tanned leg, which seemed to stretch on forever.

At the neckline of the ensemble, fans caught a glimpse at the string that stretched across her chest, showing off a hint of her swimsuit top. As the sun glinted onto the lower half of the outfit, her skimpy bathing suit bottoms were on display, featuring strings that tied around her hips.

Devon’s blond tresses were deeply parted and tumbled down one shoulder in beachy waves. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with a charm necklace.

The picture was tagged with the name of the frock. The “Athena Dress” retails for $285. The caption of the upload reiterated the label, adding a black heart for emphasis.

In the comments section of the post, one fan left a row of red hearts, while another social media user commented with a series of clapping hands and a flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Devon recently shared another picture of herself modeling a bikini. That time, she laid on the edge of a boat while rocking a sparkly two-piece with ruffles on top.