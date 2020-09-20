Ana Cheri Models Three Different Thong Bikinis & Asks Fans To Pick One In Transition Video

Ana revealed that she's about to head to the Maldives.

Ana Cheri created a fun transition video that proved that she looks stunning in multiple bikini styles. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share her creation, which showed her modeling three different swimsuits.

The curvaceous model revealed that she’s about to jet off to the Maldives, and her upload indicated that she plans on spending part of her vacation soaking up some rays. In the caption of her post, she asked her viewers to help her choose a swimsuit to bring with her. The first look she wore was a black two-piece that had wide shoulder straps and a distinctive front. The neckline was straight, while the bottom of the garment scooped up daringly high to reveal a significant amount of underboob.

Ana teasingly tugged on her top and turned to the side to reveal how the piece was actually connected to her bottoms by knotted ties. She then proceeded to give fans an eyeful of her voluptuous booty by showing off the bathing suit’s thong back. All of Ana’s bottoms featured the same skin-baring seat.

For her first transition, she lifted her right arm up and quickly swiped it down in an arc. The video then cut to a shot of Ana rocking a turquoise bandeau top and matching bottoms that had skinny side straps embellished with small silver rings. She flipped her hair forward toward the camera in a second transitional shot.

Her final look was a bright pink bikini. Its top featured a twisted detail in the center of the bust. The tiny garment looked like it could barely contain the model’s bountiful cleavage. She tugged the stretchy sides of her third thong up while keeping her eyes trained on the camera.

Ana appeared to giggle as she teasingly bounced up and down and turned around. She concluded her fashion show by playfully popping her right foot up and blowing her fans a kiss. The soundtrack she added to her video was a song that’s become a viral hit on TikTok, “Stunnin'” by Curtis Waters ft. Harm Franklin.

Ana’s Instagram followers had a difficult time choosing between her revealing trio of two-pieces, with a large number of fans suggesting that she should pack all of them. Out of those who did choose, the third option was the most popular pick.

“I already know your bringing all of them and like 20 more,” read one response to her post.

“You will have at least a dozen. Stop playin! Women always do that,” predicted another fan.

“That was amazing! More please!!” begged a third admirer.

Ana’s followers never seem to get enough of seeing her in skimpy swimwear. They also went wild when she modeled a mismatched pastel two-piece.