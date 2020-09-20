Qimmah Russo Works Out In Leopard-Print Fitness Attire

Fitness model Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share on the social media platform. In the four-video set, she rocked a leopard-print sports bra with matching skintight leggings. In every clip, she showed her fans a different workout.

The bra featured thick straps that circled around her toned shoulders. The garment was cut low on her chest and showed off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. It boasted a tiny, triangular cut-out in the middle, giving it a sexy vibe. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs and her belly button piercing.

The pants hugged all of her curves, particularly her curvaceous booty.

She wore her dark tresses tied back into a tight ponytail that tumbled down her back in tight waves.

In the first visual, Qimmah looked directly at the camera and curled her sculpted bicep. She then blew the lens a kiss, smiling widely, her pearly white teeth glinting. She laid down on a white cube and pulled her legs and upper half to meet in the middle at her abdomen, working out her core.

The second video was similar, though this time Qimmah moved her legs in large, wide circles. This only served to further exercise her ab muscles.

In the third clip, Qimmah pushed against the side of the cube, looking downwards while pedaling her feet as fast as she could.

Qimmah once again worked out her core in the fourth and final piece of footage, stretching out her legs from side-to-side.

Qimmah’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram update in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise, lauding both her physical achievements and her workout gear.

“U better work! I see ya!” cheered on one person, following up their comment with two flames and a fist-bump emoji.

“FIRE HUN,” declared a second social media user in all-caps, punctuating their message with two smiley faces with heart eyes and two flame emoji.

“PERFECT,” wrote a third follower, including red hearts for emphasis.

“Abs work,” commended a fourth fan. “Get it Girl.”

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s latest post on the social media platform racked up more than 9,000 likes and received over 100 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, another one of Qimmah’s most recent updates featured her showing off her body in a series of photos that showed off her wearing a sexy, sheer dress that flaunted her black bra underneath.