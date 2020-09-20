Angela Simmons Shimmers In A Champagne Mini Dress In Birthday Party Photos

Angela Simmons wowed her 6.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update to the social media platform, which was a 10-photo upload. In the lengthy set, the Growing Up Hip Hop star showed off the decor of her birthday festivities, as well as the gorgeous dress she rocked for the occasion.

Angela wore a sparkly, champagne-colored frock that glittered in the light. The skintight garment featured short sleeves and clung tightly to all of her curves. It stretched over her chest, showing off her buxom bust. It curved around her ample assets, flaunting her hourglass physique and fit figure, as well as her derriere.She finished off the look with hot pink, open-toed heels.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back and shoulder in voluminous strands that reached past her chest.

As for her jewelry, Angela chose to accessorize with multiple rings on her fingers and silver chandelier earrings that touched the tops of her shoulders.

In the first picture, the reality star stood tall on the marble floor. She tilted her head to the side and looked directly at the camera. She bent one arm at the elbow and raked her fingers through her hair. Her lips were parted and her pearly white teeth shined.

Angela kept her gaze on the lens in the second image, this time placing one hand on her hip, which only drew even more attention to her body. She wore a more serious expression on her face in this shot.

The rest of the photos in the upload captured the celebration.

Angela’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her birthday look.

“Gorgeous mama!!!” exclaimed one fan. “I need the tea on the dress.”

“@angelasimmons well well well ms. Simmons,” wrote a second social media user, punctuating their comment with multiple eyes, a “100” emoji and several blue hearts for emphasis.

“So pretty!” cried a third person, following up their message with two pink hearts. “Happy birthday!”

“Absolutely beautiful,” commended a fourth follower, who included three heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, Angela’s 10-photo slideshow garnered more than 78,000 likes and reached over 800 comments.

This is just Angela’s most recent sexy update on the social media platform. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously shared a set of snapshots that showed her wearing a snakeskin jumpsuit with a large cut-out in the middle that flaunted her toned midriff.