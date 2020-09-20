Melissa Riso Poses On The Floor Wearing Only A Mesh Bodysuit And Stiletto Heels

Model Melissa Riso dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent update on Saturday night. The stunning brunette shared a racy, yet glamorous snap of herself reclining on a marbled tile floor, which garnered almost 5,000 likes — including from fitness model Jessica Killings — in the first hour after it went live.

Melissa wore a black bodysuit featuring a sheer, sparkling fabric that left little to the imagination. It had a dramatic scoop neck that exposed her shoulders and the tops of her breasts.

The bottom of the garment was cut up to her waist on either side and put her shapely derriere on display.

She finished off her ensemble with a gorgeous pair of black stiletto heels trimmed with a trio of narrow gold straps that left most of her feet uncovered.

Her long legs were emphasized by the revealing design of the leotard, as well as by her seductive pose. She faced the camera with her right side and extended her leg into the air, which activated her muscular thigh and calf. She gently placed her shoe against the wall in front of her.

Melissa’s other knee was bent close to her booty and her foot was placed flat on the ground to show off her other high heel.

She leaned back and held her torso up on one forearm, twisting her shoulders slightly toward the viewer. Her voluptuous bust swelled beneath the revealing outfit, and she reached across her chest with her left arm to cover her bits with her fingertips. The rounded shape of her right breast was distinctly outlined below the netted material.

Melissa tilted her chin into the air and cocked her head to one side, letting her dark hair spill onto the shiny tile below. She closed her eyes and seductively pouted her lips.

Melissa’s Instagram followers flooded her page with praise for the scintillating image. Most chose to leave a bevy of affectionate emoji to express their feelings. The standard flames and variations of hearts were abundant, with some bombs and red roses sprinkled throughout. Others put their adoration into words.

“Looking very beautiful and hot,” declared one fan.

“Those perfect legs and insane body,” raved a second person, who followed their comment with the wide-eyes and open-mouth emoji.

“Melissa, you are so beautiful and sexy. I love your beautiful eyes, your sensual lips, your charming face, and your fiery and spectacular body!!!” gushed one particularly descriptive follower.