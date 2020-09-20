Donald Trump Asks Women Attending His Rally If Their Husbands Approved

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday, where he spoke about a range of topics, from military weaponry to the recently deceased Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As video posted to YouTube by NBC revealed, he suggested that he was planning to nominate a woman. Around the same time, also asked the female attendees if their husbands approved of their decision to attend his events.

Trump appeared to recognize several of the women in the audience before he pretended to hold a poll over whether he should nominate a male or a female to replace Ginsburg, who died on Friday from complications due to metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Ok let’s do a poll. Oh, there they are. How many of these have you come to?” he said. “What is this, number what? Like, 90? I see ’em all over the place, they’re great. I hope your husbands are okay with it. Are they okay?”

He posited a question to the audience about which gender they would prefer.

“Would you rather have a woman on the Supreme Court?… Or would you rather have a man on the Supreme Court?”

The crowd cheered louder for the option of having a woman.

He added that he was strongly considering a female to replace Ginsburg because “I like women much more than I like men,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Trump had kind things to say about the late judge while speaking to the crowd. He told them that he believed she was inspiring to many and noted that the country was facing a great loss.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

“You may agree, you may not disagree with her but she was an inspiration to a tremendous number of people — I say all Americans.”

As the crowd chanted “fill the seat,” Trump explained that he believed it was his duty to nominate a replacement, as dictated by the U.S. Consitituion, because he was president.

The idea of whether or not he should select someone to fill the role has become controversial in recent years after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held up a vote on Merrick Garland, who was selected by former President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy left by Antonin Scalia. At the time, McConnell said that since it was an election year, the people should be allowed to decide who will select the next judge.

He has since said that he will have the Senate hold a vote on whoever Trump selects as his nominee.