Kate Bock Sunbathes Buns Up In A Cheeky Textured Bikini

Kate posed on a lounger in a pool.

Kate Bock sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page on Saturday when showed off the front and back of a textured bikini. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model looked relaxed as she sunbathed on a luxurious pool float.

Kate, 27, sported a swanky ivory two-piece from Monday Swimwear. It was crafted out of thick crinkle fabric that added to its visual appeal. Her top was a bralette with an on-trend square neckline and wide supportive shoulder straps. It also boasted princess seam detailing and an adjustable, ribbon-like back tie. Her bottoms had a classic scooped front that curved down elegantly over her toned tummy. The sides were stretchy elastic bands. She wore them pulled up high over the swell of her shapely hips. The piece’s back featured cheeky coverage that flattered Kate’s peachy posterior.

The model’s jewelry included two choker chains, a station necklace, and a thick chain bracelet on her left wrist. She wore a beige scrunchie on her right wrist. In her first photo, she also sported a pair of wire-framed sunglasses with dark-tinted lenses. Her golden locks were parted to the side and styled with a subtle wave. Her hair gleamed in the sunlight as it spilled down over her left shoulder and the back of the gray lounger she was stretched out on.

Kate’s floating inflatable furniture was an Oliver James creation. It was constructed out of a material that had the appearance of upholstery. The sunbed had a raised back rest, which the model utilized as she laid on her left side. She posed with her right knee bent, which drew the eye to her toned thigh. The sunlight illuminated Kate’s face while casting shadows on some parts of her enviable figure. The rippling water surrounding her was a dark blue-green color.

In her second photo, Kate laid on her stomach with her chin resting on her hands. Her long, lithe legs were crossed at the ankles. The image also included a birds-eye view of her booty.

Her final shot was similar to the first, but she posed with the back of her right wrist placed against her forehead. She had removed her sunglasses, and they hung from her neck on a long chain. Her eyes were closed. One of her post’s tags revealed that her shades were an Oliver Peoples design, while another identified her photographer as Alexandra Martin.

In her caption, Kate revealed that she’s a fan of the HBO true crime documentary series The Vow. She also added a geotag that identified the location of her photo shoot as Water Mill, New York.

“Looking Fantastic Kate!!” read one response to her post.

“Love that your dialing up every last drop of Summer,” another fan wrote in the comments section.