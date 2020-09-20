Donald Trump Threatens To Sign Executive Order Disqualifying Joe Biden From Running For President

Donald Trump spoke in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday night where he told voters that he might sign an executive order disqualifying Joe Biden from running as his opponent in the upcoming 2020 race. As video posted to YouTube by Trump’s team shows, the president also accused Biden of getting performance-enhancing drugs shot into his rear.

“We can joke, we can play games, we can have fun. You can’t have this guy as your president,” Trump said. “You can’t have –maybe I’ll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president.”

The crowd cheered loudly at the suggestion.

Trump also expanded on his often-repeated suggestion that Biden is taking drugs to enhance his mental performance before giving a speech.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy,” Trump said. “You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the ass… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?”

He again repeated his assertion that both of them should be tested for drugs before participating in the upcoming presidential debates.

“We’re going to ask for a drug test. We are. I’d like to have a drug test. Both of us, I’ll take it, he’ll take it,” he said.

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Trump has claimed on numerous occasions that Biden is using chemicals to improve his performance, something that his niece Mary Trump claimed is the result of her uncle’s insecurities about the upcoming face-off, as The Inquisitr previously reported. At this point, she said, he’s “grasping at straws” to paint his opponent in a negative light.

She went on to say that he is likely projecting about the use of chemicals, though she has no evidence that her uncle has ever abused them.

“He projects about almost everything,” she said. “Normalizing him — which has been going on for decade[s] — is one of the reasons we’re here.”

There is no evidence for Trump’s claims about Biden, nor is there precedent that he can sign an executive order eliminating his opponent from the race.

Biden and Trump are slated to have their first 90 minute, commercial-free debate on Tuesday, September 29 in Cleveland, with Fox News’ Chris Wallace moderating. That will be followed by one in Miami on Thursday, October 15, and the finale one in Nashville on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence takes place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on October 7, 2020.

Also while speaking at the rally, Trump pledged to nominate a woman to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Ginsburg died on Friday after a battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.