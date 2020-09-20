Paulina Gretzky Shakes Her Stuff In Tiny Shirt, Flaunts Washboard Abs For Rare Instagram Video

Paulina Gretzky is giving her Instagram followers something they don’t get to see very often — a new glimpse of her rock-hard physique.

The model and daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky took to the social media site on Saturday to post a short video clip of herself wearing a tiny cut-off t-shirt as she shook her stuff. Gretzky swayed from side to side in the short clip, which repeated and reversed to the tune of the song “Level Up” by Ciara. The skimpy attire gave viewers a glimpse of her washboard abs as Gretzky gave a pouty look to the camera and held her hand onto her long blonde hair.

Gretzky wore a pair of equally small shorts during the dance, though the camera angle from above her head showed only a glimpse of her legs above the knee.

The short video shared to her Instagram stories was one of the rare times that fans get to see new content from the model and fiance of PGA star Dustin Johnson. The once-prolific social media star has since gone largely quiet on the platform, sharing only a handful of pictures over the course of the last few months. The last picture shared to her feed was back in April, when Gretzky gave a bird’s eye view of her lounging in a bikini on an animal-print pool float. The only other photo shared in all of 2020 came the month prior, when she posted a picture of herself and her fiance dressed up for a night out.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

While she may not be on social media as much, Gretzky has still been in the news. Ahead of this weekend’s U.S. Open, Johnson opened up about their romance and the sacrifices she has made to accommodate his busy career.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” he said in an interview with Golfweek. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do.”

Gretzky has been known to travel to support her man, often watching along from the gallery as he competes in golf tournaments. It was not clear where the video posted this weekend was taken or if she would be present on Sunday when he attempted to close out what would be a huge win. Johnson topped the leaderboard in the tournament through Saturday’s round, giving Gretzky the chance to grab some more spotlight if he were to win.