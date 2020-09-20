WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Forgotten About Two ‘Raw’ Superstars He Recently Planned On Pushing

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Vince McMahon has reportedly forgotten about Bianca Belair and Peyton Royce.

The news comes after recent reports which stated that the WWE chairman was high on both superstars and wanted to give them significant pushes on Monday Night Raw in the near future.

As The Inquisitr reported back in August, McMahon spoke highly of Belair and Royce during an investors call. At the time, he was supposedly keen on giving opportunities to fresh superstars in an effort to boost the company’s low ratings. They were both set to feature heavily in the women’s division along with Bayley.

While Bayley is currently a champion, Belair and Royce are still waiting for their chances to shine. As the Ringside News article highlighted, both performers have struggled to garner any momentum on television since McMahon spoke highly of them.

Royce was recently split from Billie Kay on a recent episode of the red brand’s weekly show, which suggested that her push was imminent. She didn’t even appear on television this week, but she has featured in recent weeks.

Belair, meanwhile, hasn’t received a lot of airtime on Monday Night Raw in recent months. Most of her matches can be found on Main Event, which tends to feature underutilized talent. It’s possible that McMahon sees Belair as a long-term prospect and has no immediate plans for her at the moment.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Belair expressed a desire to break out on her own and establish herself on the red brand. Since being promoted from NXT earlier this year, she’s often been paired with husband Montel Ford in storylines.

However, Belair stated that there’s more to her than being a wife, and she hopes the company will let her showcase her skills. She stated that she believes in the strength of her character and in-ring work.

With a Draft set to happen at some point later this year, it’s also possible that officials could be planning to push the performers on another brand. For now, they could be going through the motions until that opportunity presents itself.

As The Inquisitr noted earlier this week, McMahon reportedly has no plans in place for Keith Lee either. The former NXT Champion has been given a main event spotlight since joining the main roster. However, that might not last as his creative direction is supposedly very unfocused.