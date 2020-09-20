Kim Kardashian Urges Fans To Watch Paris Hilton’s New Documentary As The Duo Enjoys ‘Fun Day’ Together

Kim Kardashian showed her support for friend Paris Hilton recently, as Paris posted a sweet video of the two on Saturday after a fun evening spent together.

In the clip, the two women posed in the backseat of a car, tilting their heads in seductively sweet ways so as to show off their most attractive angles. Paris’ extra-long blond locks were beautifully tousled and fell over her shoulders, alluringly complementing her beige, satin outfit. The heiress, model, and DJ also sported lightly tinted pink sunglasses to accessorize her look.

Kim wore a simplistic, yet sexy style, with a metallic gray satin top that cut off at her shoulders and contained a high neckline. The KKW Beauty CEO also sported silver hoop earrings, and she let her signature dark tresses fall gorgeously around her face.

“We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you guys haven’t checked out her documentary on YouTube, you guys should check it out. Um… that’s it!” the mother-of-four exclaimed, showing support for her BFF as the two smiled and enjoyed their time together.

Paris also captioned the post with her signature “loves it” catchphrase, adding how much fun she had hanging out with her pal. She used a pink heart and heart face emoji to signal her affection.

Paris posted the clip of the two icons on Saturday, and within hours, the post gained over 1.1 million views and 2,800 comments. Many fans flooded the comments with their love of the women, celebrating the fact they were spending time together with fire and heart emoji.

“You both are awesome,” gushed a fan.

“Love them both,” another follower raved.

“ICONIC,” exclaimed an additional user.

There were a few users who felt the need to attribute Kim’s success to Paris, saying that the heiress “made Kim,” considering how the shapewear mogul originally rubbed shoulders with celebrity culture as a closet organizer for the hotel heiress.

“So glad Kim is spending time with her birth mother,” a person joked, echoing sentiments within the comments section about Kim’s rise to stardom.

As The Inquisitr reported, Paris originally posted a video of the duo hanging out on Friday, quipping that the two were “cuties” and looked like “opposite twins.” That video similarly divided fans, although most expressed their love of the two reuniting, considering how they had a falling out in the past and spent many years at odds.