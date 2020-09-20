Contortionist Sofie Dossi Rocks Full Backbend With Huge Yellow Python: ‘Got Me A New Bestie’

Sofie Dossi showed off an unexpected new friend to her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday afternoon. The limber 19-year-old, who rose to fame through TikTok and America’s Got Talent several years ago, struck an awe-inspiring pose while bearing the slithery weight of an enormous snake.

It was unclear which of the pair was longer in inches, and the creature was seemingly only slightly more flexible than Sofie. The post had wrangled over 120,000 likes by early Saturday evening.

Sofie tagged Jay’s Prehistoric Pets in California for her reptilian adventure.

She faced the camera with her right side and spread her feet shoulder-width apart. She pushed her hips far forward in the position to offset the weight of her upper body, as well as the extra poundage of creature coiled around her torso, and dipped into an amazing back bend.

The thick mid-section of the brightly-colored animal was wrapped entirely around her waist, and the rest of the body curved behind her neck. She propped the head up with her left hand and both appeared to gaze at the camera. Sofie flashed a huge smile.

Sofie’s famous curls were pulled into a high, tight ponytail at the crown of her head, and were inches from grazing the ground.

Sofie’s Instagram followers had understandably mixed reactions to her update. The majority of praise was directed toward her remarkable posing skills, but many people were equally impressed by her willingness to get so close and personal with the enormous reptile.

“I’m scared,” divulged YouTube celebrity Rebecca Zamolo, adding a little green snake emoji to clarify her statement.

“You’re soo brave!,” declared a second fan.

“I swear that’s the position I wake up in every morning,” joked pop artist Josh Killacky about Sofie’s — or perhaps the snake’s —unusual flexiblity.

“You are gorgeous. Plss [sic] reply you will make my day,” begged a fourth dedicated fan, including a heart-eyes emoji, as well as a blue heart.

Sofie tagged the fan and responded with a greeting and a pair of pink hearts.

“omg,” they replied, sprinkling in a few more affectionate symbols.

Late last month, The Inquisitr reported Sofie performing an incredible handstand in which she bent her back into a similar arch and let her feet dangle over her head. She posed on a metal stair railing at the beach and teasingly inquired about fans’ relationship status. Countless fans expressed the desire to not be single with the adorable celebrity.