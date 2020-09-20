Jojo Babie Flaunts Cheeky Assets, Incredible Curves While Posing Atop A Parking Structure

Model and influencer Jojo Babie has been an infrequent poster on Instagram of late, and a number of her posts have been dubbed too hot for the platform and removed as well. However, she returned in style with an update on Saturday, September 19 that featured a particularly sultry snapshot.

Like other offerings on her popular feed, the 31-year-old’s latest post gave a tempting view of her famously ample assets, as she was documented while posing on the top level of a parking structure.

In the caption that accompanied the spicy pic, Jojo asked her fans to share whether or not she was their type, further imploring them to rate her from 1 to 10. If there had been any doubt about how her 10.2 million followers feel about her beforehand, the replies that were left by a large number of fans undoubtedly erased it.

“Perfect 10,” proclaimed one admirer. “You are definitely my type of girl jojo!!!!!”

“Way out of my league!!!!” joked another fan.

“Got a bigger scale?” asked a third impassioned commenter. “1-10 is not even a scale when it comes to you!”

“You are 1,000,000% my type of girl,” added a fourth devotee, who included a slew of emoji for emphasis.

Jojo’s voluptuous frame was shown in its entirety in the wide-angled shot, as the Kansas City native posed at the edge of a parking structure’s top floor. In the background, a white, daytime sky, buildings and several cars were visible. However, it was Jojo offered the most impressive view in the photo.

She wore a unique, one-piece bodysuit in all black for the sexy snap that left her rear-side cheeks, the small of her back and a even a portion of sideboob visible to all. However, her arms were completely covered as the garment featured long sleeves. Jojo completed the look with a pair of matching black stiletto heels.

With one leg planted against the pavement a step or two in front of the other and both of her arms extended and resting upon the outer barricade she posed against, Jojo’s thick thighs, ample posterior and other curvy dimensions were well-exhibited in the photo. Meanwhile, her golden brown and blond locks were exquisitely curled and her face projected a smolder that only added to the sizzling nature of the snap.

Jojo’s big return to Instagram netted big numbers for the model, as her post received more than 23,000 double-taps in a little over an hour after appearing on her feed. Furthermore, 1,100-plus comments were posted by fans.

