Camille Kostek Bares Midriff And Shows Off Freshly Highlighted Hair In Sexy, Sunny Instagram Post

Camille Kostek showed off her sun-kissed, beautifully tousled locks in a new Instagram post, delighting her 789,000 followers with a shout-out to her salon, Parlr, in a sexy, sunny post.

In the sunlit shot, Camille stood tall against a green, lush backdrop, with leaves and brush aptly contrasting her simple style. The sun was bright and gave the model a brilliant glow, gleaming off her skin and bright blond tresses as she stood confidently, her left hip slightly cocked and her arms delicately situated in front of her waist, holding a hat.

The 28-year-old was wearing a long-sleeved, cropped top that displayed her perfectly toned stomach. The top had a golden-yellow-and-white-striped design, aptly complementing her luscious curls. She also sported light-blue-colored denim pants, fitted snug around her tiny waist and curvy hips and cut off just above her ankles. The boyfriend-style, slightly baggy look of the jeans went perfectly with Camille’s crisp white sneakers, giving the overall outfit a casual, yet sexy vibe. In the cover star’s hands was a denim bucket hat, also aligned with the sporty style.

The show-stopper of the image was definitely Camille’s blond, beachy waves, as her caption recognized Parlr salon’s “understanding” of her “specific hair requests.” Camille also acknowledged the aesthetics of the photo, noting the “sun in the sky” and how it complemented the “icy [blonde]” colors of her mane.

Camille posted the image on Saturday, and within minutes, the upload garnered over 3,700 likes as fans shared their love for outfit in the comments section. Numerous followers commented with heart eyes and fire emoji, granting their admiration for the model’s luminous look.

“Sunshine queen,” admired a fan while acknowledging the natural glow of the image.

“Everything you put on looks cool,” added a follower, showing their affection for Camille’s laid back look.

“Your hair looks beautiful!!” exclaimed a user, raving about the model’s fresh tresses.

“Must be pretty cold having ice in your hair,” joked a fan regarding Camille’s caption.

In this upload, Camille was showing off her fit, flat stomach, but she’s no stranger to baring it all for the camera. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Sports Illustrated star recently bared her “full moon” in a video shared to her Instagram feed. In the black-and-white clip filmed by her beau, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, Camille wore a one-piece bathing suit with a revealing thong back and a bit of cleavage in the front.