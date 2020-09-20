WWE News: The Undertaker Says He Still Wants Dream Match With Hall Of Famer; Explains Why It Won’t Happen

A WrestleMania match between The Undertaker and Sting has been talked about for years. However, both performers spent their prime years in rival companies and it never came to fruition. With both legends now seemingly retired from in-ring competition, the dream bout seems unlikely. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, by way of Wrestling Inc, The Undertaker claimed that the window has passed, even though a part of him still wants it to happen.

“To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the ’90s or early 2000s. But there’s a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart, I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn’t corporate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult.”

The legendary performer explained that he doesn’t want to be remembered as a “watered down” version of himself. He wants fans to think about the WrestleMania moments he had with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Edge and Batista instead. An angle with Sting wouldn’t live up to expectations from an athletic perspective, according to “The Phenom.”

The Undertaker also explained that he and Sting never discussed having a showdown with each other. This news might come as a surprise to many fans, as it’s been a popular topic of conversation in the wrestling community since the Monday Night Wars.

According to “The Phenom,” they both knew each other briefly from their time in WCW together during the late 1980s. That was before The Undertaker character even existed. They never interacted while they were working for separate promotions, however.

The superstar also revealed that he didn’t see Sting again until “The Icon” finally joined WWE in 2014. However, the dream bout was never brought up as The Undertaker had plans to work with several other performers at the time, and Sting’s tenure proved to be short-lived and he was forced to hang up his boots in 2015 courtesy of an injury.

The Undertaker also stated that their schedules never lined up to make it possible. He then chalked the proposed showdown up as a “what if?” scenario, comparing it Mike Tyson versus Muhammed Ali and The Rock versus Shawn Michaels.

Those fights never happened either, but that hasn’t stopped sports fans from discussing who’d have won them. Perhaps that was for the best as well, as that also meant they never disappointed anyone due to not living up to high expectations.