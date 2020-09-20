Jennifer Lopez Shows What ‘Vacation Vibes’ Looks Like In A Barely-There Bikini & Soaking Wet Hair

Jennifer Lopez stuns in her recent Instagram snap.

Jennifer Lopez knows just how to gain attention. Her 131 million Instagram followers were treated to a stunning snapshot of the brunette bombshell standing in the water wearing a very skimpy bikini while she enjoyed her end of summer vacation.

Lopez couldn’t get much sexier as she stood in the thigh-deep water. She wore a printed two-piece number that featured palm trees and bright red flowers. The bikini top was barely held onto her bosom with tiny strings around her neck and back. There was also a thin string holding the two pieces together. There was plenty of cleavage showing. The bottoms were even skimpier than the top portion. The tiny triangular style garment was tied on each side of the “El Anillo” singer’s curvaceous hips. The yellow tips of the strings were hanging down onto her toned thighs. The teeny-tiny swimwear flaunted her small waistline and showed off much of her bronzed skin.

Lopez stood with her legs slightly apart and both arms were held above her head. The mom of two had her long brunette hair soaking wet. She appeared to be pulling it up and back with her hands. The drenched strands seemed to be intertwined through her fingers. She accessorized with two chains around her neck. While her very top half and legs were wet, her bathing suit and everything in between appeared to be dry..

In her post that was shared on Saturday, Lopez said that she had “vacation vibes” going on. She also hinted that the snapshot was taken during sunset, which would explain the dark-looking water with a little glow on the surface behind the the 51-year-old entertainer.

It’s no surprise that this new Instagram snap has garnered over 950,000 likes in the first hour after it was posted. Her devoted followers were wowed to the point of almost being speechless. Many of them could only describe Lopez in very few words.

“A GLOWING GODDESS,” said one of her admirers.

“Perfection,” another fan replied along with two fire emojis.

“You Look sooooo amazing,” another follower told her.

“Just wow,” a fourth person simply said.

Earlier this week, Lopez posted another shot of herself in a different bikini. That one was a pink patterned number, but it was just as skin-showing as her recent one. She was lying on a towel, which was situated on the sandy beach, and relaxing in front of the ocean waves. Needless to say, that was also a winner among Lopez’s many admirers as well.