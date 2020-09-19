Joe Biden Should Nominate Michelle Obama To The Supreme Court, Columnist Says

Joe Biden should honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by nominating Michelle Obama to the Supreme Court, columnist Roger House suggests.

Writing for The Hill, the Emerson College professor and expert on African American history wrote that the person who fills Ginsburg’s seat must be someone who can advance the causes of racial and gender equity that she upheld during her years on the bench. House suggested that Biden’s campaign find a landmark candidate to propose for the open seat, which has quickly become a matter of political contention.

“What it means is that the Biden campaign cannot simply propose to nominate a woman of traditional qualifications for the court,” he wrote. “If it is to make history, then it must spotlight a woman who embodies the dream of the civil rights movement. That person is former first lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama.”

He said that Obama would be the perfect nominee for a nation struggling with protests calling for racial justice, and Americans could be comforted by her dedication to the ideals of equal justice and fairness. She would also bring an important perspective that, to date, has been missing on the Supreme Court, he posited.

“Moreover, she brings insight as a Black woman of dark complexion who struggled to be confident in a society that values whiteness and lightness. Like the abolitionist Sojourner Truth, she learned to ‘sell the shadow to support the substance’ of life as a Black mother and professional woman,” he wrote, adding that Obama has also learned to follow truth in tempering her emotions in order to serve as a national voice for racial and gender equality.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While House has called on Biden to jump into the debate over what will happen with Ginsburg’s open spot on the Supreme Court, many others on the left have called for the process to wait until after the election and the next president is sworn in this coming January.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden has released a statement saying that voters should pick the next president, and that person should pick the nominee for the Senate to consider. He noted that this was the position that Republicans had taken in 2016 following the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died with nine months to go until the presidential election, and should remain the standard now.

Republicans have said they plan to move forward with filling the seat, calling on Donald Trump to put forward a nominee.