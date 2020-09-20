Halle Berry, 54, Shows Rear View Of Bare-Backed Swimsuit That Reveals Tattoo Above Her Derriere

Halle was pictured from the back as she strolled through the sand.

Halle Berry kicked off the weekend by showing off her impeccable taste in one-piece swimsuits once again. On Saturday, the 54-year-old John Wick: Chapter 3 star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo that was snapped during a visit to the beach.

Halle flaunted her killer physique in a black bathing suit with a unique design. The back was completely open all the way down to the seat. The plunge stopped right above the curve of her pert derriere. The opening cut straight across her back, creating sharp corners where the garment’s sides began. The maillot’s stretch fabric didn’t lay flush against her skin on the sides, which actually accentuated her hourglass shape.

In addition to revealing the ripped muscles of the athletic actress’ back, the swimsuit also exposed the large tattoo right above her butt on the right side. According to Yahoo! News, the round body art is a depiction of the head of a sunflower. Halle got it to cover up the name of one of her ex-husbands, former professional baseball player David Justice.

Below the waist, the bathing suit fit Halle’s figure like a glove. It had high-cut legs that elongated her toned stems. The style also displayed the sides of her peachy posterior. The one-piece was embellished with large silver conchos that created a belt around the widest part of her hips.

The only visible accessory that the Monster’s Ball actress had was the straw sunhat that she carried in her right hand. It was a classic design with a wide brim and a white hatband around the crown. Halle styled her thick layered hair in beachy waves that looked somewhat windswept. The piecey style accentuated her toffee highlights, which added warmth to her brunette mane.

Halle was photographed from a short distance away as she she strolled on a sandy beach strewn with large boulders. Her back was to the camera as she approached a steep hill covered with dense green succulents. White blossoms were scattered throughout the carpet of greenery.

Halle’s followers who loved the snapshot let her know it by liking it over 200,000 times of the course of three hours. They also took to the comments section to express their adoration for the actress.

“I hate to see you go… but love to watch you leave,” wrote one fan.

“This makes me happy to be alive,” gushed another admirer.

“Your back at the beach looks fantastic,” read a response to the caption of her post.

“You just refuse to age!!!!!!! You look breathtaking,” gushed a fourth commenter.

