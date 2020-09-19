Millie Bobby Brown Delights Fans With ‘Rachel’ Look From ‘Friends’ For ‘W’ Magazine Shoot

Millie Bobby Brown stunned her fans and followers in a new W magazine shoot in which she embodied Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green character from the hit TV show Friends.

For the shoot, W asked “21 of the most sought-after names in television” to emulate their favorite TV characters, and Millie, an avid fan of the long-running program, chose Rachel.

“My sister and I watched Friends. Every night we would watch the news, which was really scary. Of course, that’s the reality of what’s going on, but my little sister, who is eight, would get overwhelmed, so I would turn on Friends. And I would get so happy. I love everything about that show,” Millie told the magazine, explaining how the show was a soothing escape from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the first shot, Millie stood against a brick wall and next to a white-framed window, sporting a signature Rachel look that aptly echoed the ’90s, with a white turtleneck sweater tucked into a pleated skirt in a red, white, and blue plaid pattern. The 16-year-old’s brunette locks were pulled back in a similar Rachel style, with lightly tousled pieces falling elegantly around her face. She crossed her right arm in front of her waist, propping her left arm delicately on top. She accessorized the look with just one simple gold ring on the finger of her right hand.

For the next look, the Stranger Things star sported the same ivory sweater, but sat at a table, with her face propped up against her left hand. In the background was a stylish, minimalistic living room, with a large white rug, plant, and what seemed to be a mid-century-style coffee table and brown-colored sofa.

W published the images on Saturday to its Instagram feed, and its 3.2 million followers went wild for Millie’s look, fawning over how accurate her depiction was of the popular TV character. Within just nine hours, the post gained over 14,300 likes, with numerous fans saying how much they adored the look.

“[M]odern day Rachel! [L]ove,” exclaimed a follower.

“She is gorgeous,” raved another fan about Millie’s look.

“She is so stunning,” stated an admirer, adding numerous pink heart emoji to their comment.

“How cute! She’s a star…” commented a user, recognizing Millie’s iconic style.

This isn’t the first time Millie has shown off her epic style, as The Inquisitr previously reported the actress in a double denim look back in July. The all-blue outfit featured high-waisted jeans and matching jacket, with a navy blue top underneath. She completed the outfit by rocking red-framed glasses and carrying a Teddy-style bag.