Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In High Waisted Jeans And A Classic T-Shirt

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, recently stunned her 274,000 Instagram followers after posting a new upload where she stunned in a graphic t-shirt and classic high-waisted jeans.

Consuelos shared the image the chic ensemble onto her Instagram Story.

The design on the t-shirt was an illustration of a retro looking motel with two green cars in front and a neon sign that read “Paco Motel.” The name is a play on the clothing designer’s name, Paco Rabanne. The background of the shirt was a black color that highlighted Consuelos’s sun-kissed skin. The fabric consisted of a soft jersey knit and the neckline was a classic crew style with welt finishing.

Consuelos coupled the garment with a pair of classic jeans. The denim was a mid-wash color, and a high-waisted silhouette cinched at her waist to accentuate her figure.

The aspiring singer and musician accessorized with a number of layered jewelry pieces, including a nameplate necklace and a pendant with a cross charm. She also wore three gold rings on her right hand in addition to a dainty chain bracelet on her left.

Consuelos left her hair casual and un-styled, opting for a center-part and allowing her long brunette locks to cascade down past her shoulders to reach her waist. She also sported a light pink manicure.

The location for the shot appeared to be Via Carota in New York City’s West Village. The trendy Italian themed eatery includes menu options that range from grilled octopus with pesto to charred pork belly to grilled free-range chicken.

Consuelos ate outdoors, a current condition for all restaurants in the Big Apple. Atmospheric string lights and the restaurant’s wide windows offered a stunning backdrop for the upload.

The 19-year-old posed by bringing her arms back to rest on her chair while offering the camera a small smile. The picture was originally posted by a friend’s account and reposted by Consuelos. The friend had written “ciao bellaaaaa” in a caption for the shot.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Consuelos clan had spent the earlier part of her quarantine with her family in the Caribbean, and mom Kelly Ripa returned to New York back in August. It is possible that the teen returned to the city around this time to prepare for a new term as a student of New York University. The prestigious school recently began its in-person classes again after being completely remote for the spring semester.

Consuelos recently shared some snapshots of her quarantine adventures — including boat trips and meals with friends — in a mega-post update from two weeks ago.