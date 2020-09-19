Kourtney Kardashian And 19-Year-Old Pal Addison Rae Rock Skimpy Bikinis For Pool Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are making the most of the final days of summer.

Kardashian took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showing the two lounging in a pool in some very revealing swimwear. The pictures showed the reality television star and her pal, a rising star on TikTok, taking a dip in an infinity pool with the setting sun casting a glow over the sprawling backyard at the reality television family’s California home.

The pictures showed the two reclining in the water, showing off their well-toned physiques in some skimpy bikinis. In the caption, Kardashian wrote about the final two days of summer.

The snaps were a huge hit with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s fans, racking up more than 1.2 million likes in just a few hours. Many left comments about the pair, with some taking note of the age difference between the 41-year-old Kardashian and her 19-year-old friend, whose full name is Addison Rae Easterling but is known on the social media app by her first two names.

Some were confused about how they came to be such good friends, making jokes about the fact that the TikTok influencer is closer in age to Kardashian’s children than to her. But others saw no problem with having pals across different ages, especially when they both work in the same industry.

“This duo confuses me but i’m kinda here for it,” wrote one follower.

“Why do so many people say this friendship is confusing? They are both famous influencers in very similar careers and have similar lifestyles,” another added. “Who cares if there is an age gap??”

The Daily Mail added some potential context for what fans saw as an odd relationship. A report about the racy bikini snaps noted that Kourtney’s son, Mason, became fan of Rae through her work on Instagram, so Kardashian surprised him with a meeting. The two ended up sparking a friendship, and have been spotted hanging out together in Hollywood. They have also taken to social media to give fans some glimpses of their time together.

The report noted that the relationship may be a mix of business and friendship. There are rumors that Rae and her family may have a reality television show in the works in the same vein as Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that Kourtney Kardashian has been serving as something of a mentor to her younger pal.