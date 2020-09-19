Rocky Barnes Flaunts Her Every Curve In A Bright Skimpy Bikini While At The Beach

A new Instagram post from Rocky Barnes seems to have thrilled her 2 million followers. She shared a series of three photos that showed off her amazing figure in a bright bikini as she posed at the beach.

According to her post, Rocky was spending some time on Long Beach Island in New Jersey. She indicated that this was her last weekend there and the model seemed to make the most of it as she posed wearing a sexy bikini with a shirt over it. The two-piece swimwear was made from a unique textured material. The top portion was a two-toned color with one cup a medium pink, while the other one was coral. The garment was held together by a ring in the middle of her bosom and it showed off plenty of skin.

The bottoms had a pink front and coral in the back. The different colored pieces were also held together with the same type of rings as the upper half. It dipped slightly in the front well below Rocky’s belly button. It also revealed her toned midsection and slender legs. She wore an oversized shirt that featured green and gold vertical stripes as hung down to her thighs.

The first Instagram snap was a sultry side pose with her head slightly turned toward the camera. Her brunette tresses were blowing in the wind. Rocky held onto the side of her bathing suit bottoms while slightly pulling on them. The shirt was pushed back just enough to expose a hint of her perky derriere. The ocean waves were rolling right behind her, which seemed to give the pics the perfect backdrop.

The second picture was more of a playful kind of pose. It was a frontal shot with Rocky pulling on the collar of the striped top with both hands. She had a big smile on her face and appeared to be happy and relaxed.

Rocky’s natural beauty seemed to be accentuated in the third and final snapshot. That one was an up close view of her top half as she looked down toward the sandy beach. Around her neck were two turquoise chokers and a chain necklace as well. The 34-year-old brunette sported full bangs across her forehead with the rest of her hair in soft waves flowing in the ocean breeze.

Rocky was rewarded with plenty of heart and fire emojis from her fans. They loved her stunning bikini look.

“Love the bright colors on you,” remarked one of her followers.

“Obsessed with this!” said one more admirer.

“She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!” a third person gushed.

Two weeks ago, Rocky looked smoking hot as she rocked another skimpy two-piece that showcased her gorgeous curves in a variety of different poses. She wowed her Instagram followers that time as well.