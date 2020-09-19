‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React As Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Gender Reveal Gives Stassi’s Baby A Bestie

The Bravo star's unborn baby already has a best friend.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent posted her baby’s gender reveal to Instagram.

In a new post shared on her social media page, the Bravo star turned beauty guru shared a video of a skydiver descending down with a bright pink parachute to reveal that she and her fiance Randall Emmett are having a little girl.

The expectant parents were joined by a small crowd of friends in a field as they got the big news. The clip ended with Lala hugging her man as the crowd cheered in the background.

In the caption to the clip, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder confirmed her child’s gender for followers who may have been confused as to what the video was about.

Fans and famous friends, including many of Lala’s co-stars, reacted to the sweet post with comments and celebratory emoji.

“So fun to be a part of this, congrats [Lala Kent] [Randall Emmett],” wrote show veteran Jax Taylor.

Former cast member Kristen Doute shared a series of heart emoji, while Faith Stowers, the former SURver who accused her of calling the police on her for a crime she wasn’t involved in, chimed in with a heart-filled “Congratulations!”

“Now our baby has a bestieeeeeeeeeee!” added pal Beau Clark. The commercial casting agent is expecting a daughter with his fiance and fellow show alum Stassi Schroeder in January.

In response to Randall’s post of a similar clip, which can be seen on Instagram here, Beau reacted again with a message to his fellow dad-to-be.

“American Doll shopping next summer? I think yes,” he wrote.

“Omg congrats!!!! ” added SUR DJ James Kennedy.

Kristen also reacted to the news on her own Instagram page, seen here, by posting a photo of her self alongside the mom-to-be as well as pics from the reveal.

“Love you so much [Lala Kent],” Kristen wrote. “Your baby girl is going to be just like you: fierce, sweet, bo$$, smart, kind-hearted. I can’t wait to meet her!”

Many fans agreed that the back-to-back Bravo babies could make for a cute “spinoff” someday.

“Stassi and Lala 2.0,” one fan commented.

“Vanderpump Rules 2.0 in 20 years starring [Stassi] and [Lala’s] daughters would be great!” another added.

“I love that you and Stassi are having girls. It’s a whole new generation of Vanderpump Rules,” another fan agreed.

Fans may have to check social media for pics of any future playdates for the unborn besties. The Bravo reality show their moms once co-starred in together is currently not in production and has yet to be renewed for a 9th season. And if and when it does come back, Stassi will no longer be part of the cast.