Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death ‘Permanently Resets’ The 2020 Election, Columnist Says

In a Saturday piece for Breitbart, columnist John Nolte argued that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “permanently resets” the 2020 election.

According to Nolte, this shift is separate from the outcome of Donald Trump’s forthcoming replacement nomination.

“Regardless of the outcome, what we have on our hands right now is a total 2020 game changer and one that is almost certainly going to benefit Trump,” he wrote.

Although Nolte expressed admiration for Ginsburg, he nevertheless called her passing a “legitimate and breathtaking last-minute game changer.”

The filmmaker claimed that Biden — along with the national media — has been working a strategy to make the 2020 election about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Although he noted the strategy was effective at keeping Trump in a defensive position and Biden in an offensive one, he said that Ginsburg’s passing had undermined this plan.

“Whether, in the end, McConnell can or cannot cobble the votes together doesn’t matter. The news cycle is about to be swamped by this confirmation battle, which puts Trump on offense and Biden on defense.”

The writer highlighted the former vice president’s past support of confirming Supreme Court justices during an election year, as well as his current refusal to release a list of possible high court picks. In addition, the columnist claimed that violence from the political left is going to return in the form of riots that will echo the recent civil unrest that spawned from the months of Black Lives Matter protests.

“All I’m saying is that the 2020 landscape has been permanently altered,” he concluded the piece, adding that Ginsburg’s death is a “total reset of everything.”

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

In a Saturday analysis for CNN, Maeve Reston claimed that Ginsburg’s passing would undoubtedly put America’s culture wars back as center stage amid the electoral process. She contended that the development would likely provide fuel for conservative Republicans who are lukewarm on Trump’s leadership by giving them a singular purpose to focus their efforts on.

Reston also echoed the previously mentioned Breitbart piece and argued that the hearings would likely be beneficial for Trump by taking the focus off of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent economic crash.

As The Inquisitr reported, a survey taken before Ginsburg’s death revealed that the majority of Americans — 67 percent — are supportive of nominating a new justice this year in the case of a 2020 vacancy. Notably, the poll’s finding did not vary significantly between Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.