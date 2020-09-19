Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Shows Off Cleavage While Working On Swing Speed In Skintight Top & Booty Shorts

Paige looked happy with her shot.

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac wore a revealing outfit while working on the speed of her swing in a new Instagram video. The pro golfer shared the footage of her practice shot with her 2.8 million followers on Saturday. It was filmed during a trip to a driving range.

Paige, 27, ensured that no loose fabric affected her body’s movement by rocking a black athletic ensemble that clung to her every curve. Her top had skinny spaghetti straps and a scooped neckline that plunged down low to reveal an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms were a pair of tiny booty shorts that showed off a lot of thigh. Both garments were Lululemon designs.

On her feet, Paige wore white Nike sneakers with neon green and black accents. She completed her look with a red glove on her left hand.

The athletic influencer wore her highlighted blond tresses in a half-up style secured with a gray scrunchie. The straight strands that she left down got tossed around by the wind.

Paige had a look of deep concentration on her face as she approached the small square of artificial turf where her ball was teed up. She gazed down the range as she got into position, standing with her feet a little more than shoulder-width apart. Her right foot was positioned slightly further forward than her left. She also carefully arranged her fingers on her club’s black grip.

After making her shot, Paige briefly froze with the the toe of her right foot still firmly planted on the turf. She also shook her hair around as a gust of wind hit her face. She watched her ball fly through the air, and she appeared to be pleased with where it landed. She playfully flipped her hair with one hand and gave the camera a flirty, satisfied smile as she slowly stepped away from the tee area.

Paige’s followers were quick to show their appreciation for her post, hitting the like button on it over 37,000 times in just two hours. They also flooded the comments section with over 800 messages, and the golfer responded to a few of them. She had a humorous reply when one admirer made a dirty comment about watching her video.

“I mean that wear mark on my club would turn anyone on,” she quipped.

Another admirer asked her why she practices at the CrackerJax amusement park, and she explained that the sexy ensembles that her fans love so much played into her choice of venue.

“It’s close to me and I can wear whatever I want haha,” she wrote.