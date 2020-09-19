Abby Dowse Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy Blue Workout Top

Australian beauty Abby Dowse likely left thousands of social media users drooling on Saturday, September 19, when she shared a sizzling new photo of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old social media influencer was photographed outdoors. Abby sat down on a wooden bench, pushed her chest forward as she leaned towards her right, and propped her backside out. She grabbed on her locks with her left hand while her right hand rested on the bench. She also wore a pout while keeping her eyes closed, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long, blond hair was styled in messy waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails looked perfectly manicured, as she sported a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Abby showed off her curves in a revealing blue crop top. The garment tightly hugged her busty assets, exposing a massive amount of cleavage, and a bit of sideboob. Her chiseled core was also on show as the top barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of black, white, and blue bottoms that appeared to be made out of a stretchy material. The athletic leggings showcased her hips and pert booty, while their high-rise design highlighted her slim waist. She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

She further accessorized with two bracelets and a cross necklace.

In the post’s caption, the model stated that her outfit was designed and manufactured by online clothing company Bombshell Sportswear, adding that the brand was keeping her “motivated with some fresh new gear.” She also wished her fans a happy weekend.

The jaw-dropping photo proved to be quite popular with her admirers as it received more than 4,000 likes in just 35 minutes after going live on Instagram. Dozens of Instagram users also expressed their admiration in the comments section, showering Abby with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“Wow. I’m motivated now, thank you,” one person wrote.

“You look divine, you are just beautiful. I wish you a happy Saturday,” added a second admirer, following their words with numerous red heart, heart-eyes and thumbs-up emoji.

“You are clearly the most gorgeous woman on this planet. God I love the way you look, your body is amazing,” a third user added, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of their compliment.

“I love this fit,” asserted a fourth individual.

