Sierra Skye Rocks Cable-Knit Shorts & Shakes Her Booty In Latest Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye thrilled her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy video clip in which she flaunted her curvaceous rear. She appeared to be positioned in front of an open garage with two sleek vehicles parked inside it.

The ensemble Sierra wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post. She rocked what looked like a simple strapless crop top and shorts set, and the outfit showed off her curves to perfection.

Sierra had her back to the camera, and fans could see that her top consisted of little more than a wide band of horizontal fabric stretching around her chest and back. Thick plain bands of nude fabric stretched along the top and bottom, and her slender arms and slim waist were on full display.

The shorts she wore likewise had a waistband that hugged her waist before the fabric stretched out over her shapely rear. The cable-knit material draped over her pert posterior, and the hem of the shorts came just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display.

Sierra’s long blond locks were pulled up in a high ponytail that had some effortless wavy texture to it. A few strands remained loose to frame her face. She also added a few accessories to complement the casual set, including a silver necklace, a pair of large hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet on one wrist, and a few rings to finish off the look.

Sierra had a song playing in the video clip and she turned her head, glancing seductively over her shoulder at the camera before shaking her booty while crouched down on the ground.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video clip, and the post racked up over 62,300 views within just 30 minutes of going live. It also received 205 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“The smile at the end gets me,” one fan wrote, loving Sierra’s sultry post.

“Stunning babe,” another follower added.

“You doing a lil mini twerk,” a third fan commented, talking about her dance move, and included a flame emoji to accentuate his point.

“Girl you are out of this world omg!!” another follower remarked.

