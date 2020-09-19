Natalia Garibotto Showcased Killer Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto tantalized thousands of social media users on Saturday, September 19, when she shared some jaw-dropping new photos of her bikini-clad self with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed in a home for the four-photo slideshow. Nata positioned herself in the center of each frame, striking sexy poses that displayed her from a number of angles.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera as she sat on the armrest of a couch. She placed one hand on her neck, pouted, and shot a sultry gaze at the camera. She leaned forward in the second snapshot, this time smiling as she looked away from the camera. The third and fourth images displayed her as she stood up against a white wall with her left knee bent. She smiled in both snapshots.

Her long, highlighted hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail and styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked pink, polished long nails.

Nata showed off her curvaceous physique in a revealing, white bikini top. The bandeau-style garment tightly wrapped around her busty chest, revealing an eyeful of cleavage, and underboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms. The scanty, high-rise briefs showcased her hips and bodacious derriere. The side-straps were raised up past the model’s hipbones, calling attention to her slim core. She accessorized the poolside look with a nameplate necklace, a choker, a pair of earrings, a number of bracelets, and some rings.

In the caption, the beauty indicated that she is a fan of white ensembles and revealed that her bathing suit was made by Fashion Nova, an online clothing brand.

Natalia frequently promotes Fashion Nova on her Instagram account. Just yesterday, she shared an image of herself in a skimpy, colorful top and skintight blue jeans that were designed by the brand.

The snapshots were instantly met with a large amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 29,000 likes within just two hours. More than 280 fans also vocalized their praise in the comments section, complimenting the model on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“Wow those colors look so amazing on you,” one individual commented.

“Such perfection from head to toe,” chimed in another admirer.

“You look so beautiful Natalia,” a third fan asserted, adding a number of kiss-face and red heart emoji.

“Beautiful and lovely figure, and lovely thighs, and hips, and lovely eyes, and cleavage Natalia,” an enthusiastic fourth user added.