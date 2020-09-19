Lauren Dascalo Displays Her Pert Derriere In Light-Gray Lingerie Set

American model Lauren Dascalo went online on Saturday, September 19, and treated her legions of followers to a set of hot lingerie snapshots.

In the pics, Lauren rocked a light-gray bra which boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline, one which displayed ample cleavage. The tiny garment also included a Lounge Wear branded waistband which drew attention to her flawless abs and taut stomach.

Lauren paired the bra with matching, high-waisted panties which not only displayed her well-toned thighs but the thong-style bottoms also highlighted her pert derriere.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in a messy bun, allowing a few strands of hair to fall on her face. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small earrings and a black-and-white bracelet.

According to the geotag, the pics were captured in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place indoors, seemingly in Lauren’s living room. Some sofas, a staircase, and two wall hangings could be seen in the background amid other furniture items.

Lauren shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She held her hands behind her head, closed her eyes, and naughtily stuck her tongue out.

In the second photograph, the hottie struck a side pose to show off her booty. She extended one of her legs forward and tugged at her bottoms. Lifting her chin, Lauren gazed straight at the camera while flashing her beautiful smile. This picture also featured her dog.

In the caption, Lauren sent some positivity to her fans. Within two hours, the snaps accrued more than 12,000 likes. In addition, several of Lauren’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 240 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and incredible sense of style.

“You’ve got the cutest smile ever! Sending positive vibes to you too,” one of her fans commented.

“Reply to me, please, I’m a super big fan of you! Love u so much,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you’re looking fine as hell!!!” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and fire emoji.

“You’re always amazing,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “truly stunning,” “queen,” and “goddess,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation, including Dajana Gudić, Meagan Hess, and Ryann Murphy.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 6, Lauren mesmerized her admirers with a set of hot pics in which she rocked a barely-there white bikini. To date, the post has amassed more than 26,000 likes and 500-plus comments.