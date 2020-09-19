Karina Ramos Displays Her Incredible Model Body In A White Bikini

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, September 19, the hottie uploaded a set of new bikini pics which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pics, Karina, who rose to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe Pageant, rocked a skimpy white bikini which put her incredible body on full display. The top consisted of triangular, wired cups and boasted criss-cross detailing on the front. The cleavage-baring ensemble featured thin straps that tied behind her neck.

Karina teamed the top with matching bottoms which drew attention to her long, sexy legs. The risqué bathing suit also highlighted her taut stomach and rock-hard abs.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of drop earrings and a white cap.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Miami Beach, Florida. The shoot took place during the day time, against the breathtaking view of the blue sky and a glimpse of the ocean. To pose, Karina reclined on a yellow-colored sun lounger, under a sunshade.

She shared four pics from the shoot. In the first pic, Karina posed while lying sideways. She raised her arms and touched her cap. Flashing an ear-to-ear smile, the hottie closed her eyes. In the second image, which was a selfie, she touched her forehead and gazed straight at the camera. The third snap, which was seemingly captured while driving, featured a rainbow appearing on the sky. The fourth and the last photo was quite similar to the second one.

Per the tag in her post, her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear and clothing retailer, Camila Coelho Collection.

Within three hours, the snaps accrued more than 17,000 likes and close to 120 comments in which fans praised Karina’s amazing figure and her sexy ensemble.

“I love you, Karina, I wish I was there with you at the beach so that we could swim in the sea together,” one of her fans commented.

“What a good tan! Love it,” another user chimed in.

“Looking absolutely, stunningly beautiful. Have a wonderful weekend!” a third follower remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the photos, including Kerly Ruiz, Juliana Herz, and Adriana Paniagua.

Karina often treats her fans to her steamy photographs and videos. On August 22, she uploaded another set of sultry snapshots in which she rocked a zebra-print bathing suit. To date, the post has garnered more than 32,000 likes.