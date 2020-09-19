Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Curves In A Sequin-Covered Bikini Top

Voluptuous model Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot in which she rocked a bold bikini top and neutral bottoms. The picture was taken in what seemed like a warm weather location, as Ashley posed on a beach with breathtaking blue water visible behind her. The calm water was a pale seafoam green towards Ashley, and became a deep sapphire blue as it stretched to the horizon. The sky above was likewise a stunning shade of blue, dotted with a few clouds.

She tagged her size-inclusive swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, in the picture, implying that the look was from her own label. The bikini top she wore featured nude straps that stretched around her neck and a nude trim along the edges of triangular cups covered in a plethora of vibrantly colored sequins. The garment showcased Ashley’s cleavage, and the bold print stood out against her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the statement top with simple nude bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips. The two-piece set showed off her slim waist and highlighted her hourglass shape to perfection. Ashley hooked both thumbs in the waistband of her bottoms, pulling them down slightly to tantalize her followers.

She added a large pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun, and also had a sparkling belly button ring in. She also wore her engagement ring and wedding band, and they sparkled as she rested her hand on her thigh.

Ashley’s long blond locks were wet, and they cascaded down her chest in tousled tangles, coming all the way to her waist. She gazed off into the distance as she posed for the photo, and had a smile on her face as she soaked in the atmosphere.

Ashley paired the sizzling shot with a caption directing her followers to a spot they could get even more content highlighting her voluptuous curves, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 7,200 likes as well as 71 comments within just one hour of going live.

“A goddess in her natural habitat,” one fan commented.

“You are too hot,” another follower added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are sooooo gorgeous & beautiful. I have like 10 pieces of your swimsuit collection,” a third fan, who loved both Ashley and her swimwear brand, remarked.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley rocked another sizzling swimsuit from her label. She wore a purple one-piece with a plunging neckline and black lace trim, and posed by the water with her hair flowing loose. A huge smile graced her face, and the ensemble showcased her curvaceous figure to perfection.